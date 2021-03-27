Weekend warmth and storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With a break from rain and storms, it’s a quiet start to the weekend. As a stalled front lifts north as a warm front, mild 60s and patchy dense fog Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy skies hold with near record warmth as highs top upper 80s low 90s.
Another cold front slides east Palm Sunday with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. There’s a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe storms for our northern counties with damaging winds being the main threat. Behind the front briefly dry and cooler as highs drop into the mid-upper 70s for a few days.
Through the week isolated showers and thunderstorms become scattered as a cold front moves across the region. Behind it much cooler and drier air with high pressure building for Easter weekend. It’s the Easter Snap with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
