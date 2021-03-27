Teachers get creative with STEM Ambassador Program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A teacher in Albany is getting creative with ways to teach STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) to her students, with help from NASA.
Albany State University launched the STEM Ambassador Program this month, with NASA footing the bill. It provides materials and activity ideas that encourage STEM-related learning.
Dr. Dereca Hubbard is an engineering and technology teacher at Merry Acres Middle School.
She is part of this semester’s cohort of teachers. She wants to teach students how STEM shows up in their daily life.
“Like playing video games. I tell my students, you can create those things. So when they’re able to see the final product their animation, and they’re excited and working with drones and getting to code the drones and getting it to do what they want. They’re excited about it and I feel like then my job is done,” said Hubbard.
Hubbard also noted that jobs in STEM could help to break the cycle of poverty that some families in the Albany area face.
STEM employees earn 26 percent more than employees working in non-STEM-related jobs, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
