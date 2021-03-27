Kamya Hollingshed overcomes adversity to return to court for SGTC Lady Jets

During her freshman season, the Lady Jets finished the regular Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference season, 18 – 0, the first unbeaten conference season for Coach Frey and only the second in the history of the women’s program. The Lady Jets captured the GCAA regular-season conference championship, won the NJCAA Region XVII region tournament and the District J tournament to advance to the national tournament for the sixth time in the history of the program and fifth time under Coach Frey. This was the Lady Jets third consecutive trip to the national tournament and fifth in six years. The Lady Jets finished the season with a 30 – 4 overall record, which was the best for the program at that time.