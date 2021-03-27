Jets lose to East Georgia in Swainsboro, 83 -72

SWAINSBORO, (WALB) - A very poor three-point shooting percentage left the South Georgia Technical College Jets on the losing end of the stick Thursday night as the East Georgia State College Bobcats clawed their way to an 83 – 72 victory in Swainsboro.
“Coach Travis Garrett and his team did a good job of defending and prevented us from hitting our three-point shots,” said SGTC Jets interim head coach Chris Ballauer after the Jets hit only four of 25 three-point attempts to walk away with a 16% success rate from the three-point line. In comparison, East Georgia sank 41.2% of their three-point attempts (7-17).
The Jets have the opportunity to redeem themselves on Saturday, March 27th at 3 p.m. in their last regular-season home game when they host East Georgia for a rematch. The Jets are currently in third place in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) with a 10 – 5 record and are 12 – 9 overall. The Jets have the opportunity to host a quarterfinal contest in the NJCAA Region 17 tournament on Tuesday, April 6th.
Sophomore forward Jalen Reynolds was the leading scorer for the Jets with a total of 25 points against East Georgia. He also pulled down 17 rebounds for a double-double performance. He had 11 defensive rebounds and six offensive rebounds. He was followed in scoring by freshman guard Will Johnston who added 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals on the night.
The only other Jet to post in double-digits was Jordan Stephens with 16 points, two rebounds, and one assist. Starters Tabais Long accounted for five points and Marvin McGhee was held to three points. Matja Milivojevic and Kadeem Wilks were the only other Jets to score with four and two points.
East Georgia opened up strong and were up 35 – 33 at the end of the first half. They came back in the second half and added to that lead. They outscored the Jets 48 – 39 to clinch the 83 – 72 victory. The Jets got into foul trouble with Tabais Long fouling out and Will Johnston ending the game with four fouls. Marvin McGhee had three. East Georgia had 17 fouls vs SGTC’s 18 fouls, but theirs were spread out over 10 players and the Jets were spread out over seven players.
East Georgia made 47.6% of their field goals, 41.2% of three-point attempts, and hit 80% or 16 of 20 from the foul line. In comparison, the Jets shot 38.4% from the field, 16% from the three-point line, and 70% or 12 of 17 from the free-throw line.
The Jets host East Georgia on Saturday, March 27th at 3 p.m. in the Hangar in their last regular season contest of the 2020-2021 season.
