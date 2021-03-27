Jets lose to East Georgia in Swainsboro, 83 -72

East Georgia opened up strong and were up 35 – 33 at the end of the first half. They came back in the second half and added to that lead. They outscored the Jets 48 – 39 to clinch the 83 – 72 victory. The Jets got into foul trouble with Tabais Long fouling out and Will Johnston ending the game with four fouls. Marvin McGhee had three. East Georgia had 17 fouls vs SGTC’s 18 fouls, but theirs were spread out over 10 players and the Jets were spread out over seven players.