Jacurri Brown commits to the University of Miami

”I’ll be the only dual-threat there. Looking to come in and win over the team and take off to the next chapter of my life. Get ready to bring back that Miami swagger, back down to south Florida. You’re going to get a really competitive player, a leader, a guy who doesn’t like losing and dominate the state of Florida. Dominate the conference, and hopefully win the Natty and for me to win the Heisman, and give back, and leave a legacy,” Brown added.