Jacurri Brown commits to the University of Miami

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - “I’ll be continuing the next three to four years of my life, pretty much a four-year decision to the University of Miami,” said Jacurri Brown Friday morning.
Brown, the number five dual-threat quarterback in the nation has committed to the University of Miami. Friday morning he made the announcement in front of family in friends.
Brown, for now, chooses the Hurricanes over Texas A&M, University of Florida, Arizona State, and Auburn University.
The 6′ 4′ rising senior put up quite the season in 2020.
He helped carry Lowndes to a 10-2 record and the state semifinals. Named Winnersville Classic MVP after totaling 276 yards of offense and four touchdowns.
Brown will be heading to Florida with a long and ambitious list of goals he’s determined to accomplish
”I’ll be the only dual-threat there. Looking to come in and win over the team and take off to the next chapter of my life. Get ready to bring back that Miami swagger, back down to south Florida. You’re going to get a really competitive player, a leader, a guy who doesn’t like losing and dominate the state of Florida. Dominate the conference, and hopefully win the Natty and for me to win the Heisman, and give back, and leave a legacy,” Brown added.
Brown, with one year left with the Lowndes Vikings and it has all the promises of being a great final run.
