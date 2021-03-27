First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Conditions through the short term will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will also be relatively warm in the 80′s and lower 90′s and muggy. Under these muggy conditions, there will be a chance for late night fog in the area that will continue into early Sunday. A cold front will move into the area leading to the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. The storms embedded in this system are capable of producing severe weather in south Georgia. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has given the time from from 3 PM - 8 PM on Sunday a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The primary threats will be straight-line winds with any strong to severe storms, but all modes of severe weather are still possible. After this period, we hang on to the chance fro showers through Monday as the front stalls out just south of the area. However, the shower chances do not stop there but last well into the new work week. Temperatures on the other hand will be slightly cooler in the 70′s and potential for 60′s while sunshine returns closer to the end of the week.