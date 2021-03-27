APD investigate aggravated assault after woman shot early Saturday morning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an aggravated assault after a 19-year-old woman was shot early Saturday morning, according to the department.
It happened in the 2100 block of East Broad Avenue. Police said the woman arrived at the hospital around 2:53 a.m. as a walk-in.
Police said the woman reported she was at a party when she heard shots fired, saw people running away, then felt a burning feeling. Police said the burning feeling was a gunshot wound in the stomach.
No suspect is in custody at the time.
This case is still under investigation.
