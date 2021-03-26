Westside Elementary’s agriculture program teaches students to care for the earth

“They are not aware where their food comes from, where their milk comes from. I actually asked kindergarteners and first grade ‘do you think brown milk from brown cows?’ And they said yes. And I said ‘okay let me ask you another question, how many of you think strawberry milk comes from red cows’ and they all shot their hands up. But they have to learn how to take care of animals, grow things, take care of the earth, recycle,” said Stephanie Peterson, agriculture teacher.