Volunteers gather to help organizations during annual ‘Day of Caring’

“The days of caring are very helpful because one, people who don’t know everything the Salvation Army does or any of the other organizations, the things we do. It gives them an opportunity to see what we’re doing and what it takes to run these social services programs day in and day out. And then to see the needs that go unmet for many years. So then we have these days of caring and we’re like okay ‘which part do we want to tackle first,” said Lt. Chris Thomas, Salvation Army’s director.