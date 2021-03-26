VA Medical Center to offer vaccinations to veterans and spouses during Albany clinic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend, veterans are invited to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic being hosted in Albany by the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin.
On Thursday, the medical center announced veterans’ wives and caregivers can also be vaccinated at the clinic.
The clinic will be held at the old Albany High School, at 801 West Residence Avenue on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
All participants must register for an appointment and so does their spouse.
The VA Clinic says they want to vaccinate veterans around Albany because it has been a hotspot for coronavirus.
“Especially all of our veterans coming to the Albany clinic this weekend know their spouses and caregivers are eligible now to receive the vaccine. They just need to bring their photo ID with them to Albany on Saturday and Sunday. And they would have to be registered on-site,” said Rosanna Wynne, Whole Health clinic coordinator.
Organizers say they hope to vaccinate at least 500 veterans during the two-day clinic, as well as, as many spouses and caregivers as possible.
Some participates will receive the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, but after that is distributed, others will receive the Moderna vaccine, according to the organizers.
The second dose of the Moderna two-shot vaccine will also be given on the weekend of April 24 in Albany.
Veterans and spouses can schedule their appointment by phone at (800) 595-5229 or (478) 272-1210, ext. 2843.
