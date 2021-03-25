Spring storms possible Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy, breezy and very warm this afternoon. Highs topped low to upper 80s Thursday. Tonight cloudy and mild as lows drop into the 70s.
Tomorrow a deadly storm system brings a Marginal Risk for isolated strong to severe storms into SGA. A squall line moves in with threats of damaging winds and possibly a tornado or two. Rain gradually ends through the evening.
Into the weekend mostly cloudy and dry Saturday however expect near record warmth as highs top upper 80s. Another cold front slides our way Sunday with the next round of showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.
Behind Sunday’s cold front drier and cooler air filters in early week. Near to above average temperatures hold with lows in the 50s and highs mid 70s low 80s. Rain returns late week.
