Remington Smith Seeks Continued Success in Shooting

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - In Ashburn, 16 year old Remington Smith is what many would call a shooting star and if you spot him at the range, you’ll see just why that is.
“I’ve loved shooting ever since I started when I was five, I started with this sport when I was nine and I guess just the enjoyment of shooting, and being able to do it competitively is something I wanted to do and I kept on rocking with it and kept on practicing.”
A love that has taken Remington a long way in a short amount of time, gold medals, state and national championships, and for Remington, it’s been a fun ride.
“I didn’t know what the levels were when I first started,” said Smith. “I thought it was two competitions a year and that it was done and now we’re shooting year round and it’s been kind of a rollercoaster ride.”
A ride with a lot more ups than downs, 2021 also saw a new opportunity and an invite to the United States Junior Olympic air pistol team.
“It was an honor, something I didn’t really expect at this point but I was honored to be given that opportunity and to use that to the best of my advantage.”
And when asked about what his ceiling can be in this sport, Remington was pretty clear.
“The shooting ceiling, however far it can take me and however far I can go.”
