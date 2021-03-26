Phoebe Putney reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

“We are excited that every Georgian who is at least 16-years-old is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to them. We have seen a moderate increase in call volume to our COVID-19 vaccine hotline, but we would like to be answering a lot more calls. We have plenty of vaccine supply and available appointments, and we want to get more shots in arms,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “In addition to our main vaccination sites in Albany, Americus, and Sylvester, we’re also offering vaccines to patients at most of our primary care clinics throughout southwest Georgia and to patients at the Phoebe Cancer Center when they come in for treatments or checkups.”