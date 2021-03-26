Phoebe Putney reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Pheobe Putney Health System released its latest COVID-19 numbers, along with addressing the hospital system’s latest feats with the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 25
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 2,209
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 254
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 67
- Total vaccines administered – 40,716
“We are excited that every Georgian who is at least 16-years-old is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to them. We have seen a moderate increase in call volume to our COVID-19 vaccine hotline, but we would like to be answering a lot more calls. We have plenty of vaccine supply and available appointments, and we want to get more shots in arms,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “In addition to our main vaccination sites in Albany, Americus, and Sylvester, we’re also offering vaccines to patients at most of our primary care clinics throughout southwest Georgia and to patients at the Phoebe Cancer Center when they come in for treatments or checkups.”
“We are working diligently to make sure every southwest Georgian has access to a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones, and we want everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Steiner added.
The latest on the vaccine:
You can get the latest vaccination information on Phoebe’s website. Anyone interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination at Phoebe can call (229) 312-1919.
Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. Phoebe is administering Pfizer vaccines at its main vaccination sites in Albany, Americus and Sylvester.
