Mosquito season rolls around again

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Public Works says Mosquito season is about to begin.
Their Environment Control Department will be spraying to kill adult mosquitos throughout Dougherty County.
The environmental control officials said to prevent the larva from becoming mosquitos, they treat the water by putting a growth regulator in it.
The larva is usually found in canals, ditches, and holding ponds; anything that holds water.
Officials have a few tips for you, so you don’t get bit around your home.
“Make sure they are checking around the homes of the property for any standing water, changing out bird baths, dog water dishes, dumping water out of small children’s toys, and small swimming pools” said Samuel Green, Dougherty County Public Works Environmental Control Manager.
They said some ways you could help avoid mosquito bites is by wearing a long sleeve shirt, long pants, and they suggest that you put on a mosquito repellent that has DEET in it.
