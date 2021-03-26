Monroe and Westover gearing up for a new era this football season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The coaching vacancies have been filled and the new look for Westover and Monroe football is being installed.
Both coaches taking advantage of the off-season to build for a strong 2021 campaign. Over at Monroe, new head coach Lacey Herring getting settled in with the gold and green.
The shortened covid-19 season did not fair kindly to Monroe. The Golden Tornadoes haven’t seen a winning season since 2015 when they finished the year 6-4.
Herring eager to be back home in southwest Georgia, told me he’s looking to reset and reenergize the program which he said has all the promise to have a great season.
”Thinking about the rich traditions here and some of the guys I played against, made this job offer very intriguing. But the kids, they’ve been grinding. We’ve been trying to change the mindset and culture. Implement the things in order to get the team moving in the direction we want them to move in. And it’s just been awesome so far. You know, we’re going to go out and try to field a competitive team. Try to pull the best out of our kids so they can perform to the best of their abilities. And go out and get as many wins as possible,” said Herring.
Herring replaces the Tornadoes’ winningest head coach Charles Truitt.
And there’s plenty of excitement brewing over at Westover. Adam Miller has recently taken the helm as the next patriots head football coach.
It’s a bit of a homecoming for Miller. He was a quarterbacks coach at Albany State University from 2017 to 2018.
Right now, Miller told me there’s a lot of energy inside the field house, gearing up for the regular season and prepping for the new system.
”I think it’s going to be a different offense than what anyone in Albany is used to seeing from Westover. I believe in scoring a lot of points. I believe in scoring a lot of points fast. And I believe in pushing the tempo in football and putting the defense in a bind. So, as an offensive head coach and play-caller, it’s going to be a lot different than what people are used to seeing from Westover. Get better every day. You know, it’s the little things you can do. We have three foundations as a program: discipline, effort, and trust. And we are going to do all three of those things through every part of our lives,” said Miller.
The Patriots went 1-5 in a COVID-19 shortened season in 2020.
Miller believes with the talent and motivation on this team they can have a winning season in 2021.
A spring game has been set between the Patriots and Tornadoes for May 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Hugh Mills Stadium.
