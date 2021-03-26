Monroe and Westover gearing up for a new era this football season

”I think it’s going to be a different offense than what anyone in Albany is used to seeing from Westover. I believe in scoring a lot of points. I believe in scoring a lot of points fast. And I believe in pushing the tempo in football and putting the defense in a bind. So, as an offensive head coach and play-caller, it’s going to be a lot different than what people are used to seeing from Westover. Get better every day. You know, it’s the little things you can do. We have three foundations as a program: discipline, effort, and trust. And we are going to do all three of those things through every part of our lives,” said Miller.