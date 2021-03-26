Harveys Supermarket, Winn-Dixie to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in 3 SWGA counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southeastern Grocers, Inc., the parent company of Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, will begin offering 600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 1,170 Pfizer vaccines in four Harveys Supermarkets and eight Winn-Dixie store locations across the state.
This is a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The company said the vaccines will be available to all eligible groups by online appointments only starting Saturday and will be administrated starting Wednesday during regular pharmacy hours, while supplies last.
The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance and appointments will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.
Georgia eligibility includes everyone 16 years of age and older for the COVID-19 vaccine, with Pfizer being the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for children ages 16 and older
In southwest Georgia, vaccinations will be administrated in Coffee, Crisp and Lowndes counties:
Coffee County:
- Harveys Supermarket at 813 S. Peterson Avenue
- Harveys Supermarket at 901 W. Ward Street
Crisp County:
- Harveys Supermarket at 1011 16th Avenue
Lowndes County:
- Winn-Dixie Store at 1060 Lakes Boulevard in Lake Park
- Winn-Dixie Store at 3200 N. Ashley Street in Valdosta
Click here to make an appointment at Harveys Supermarkets or Winn-Dixie.
