There’s a marginal risk of damaging winds Today with scattered thunderstorms arriving by midday and taking us into the afternoon. Rain drop overnight and fog develops. It will be very warm Saturday. Sunday gusty winds come with a return to scattered thunderstorms later in the afternoon. It will cool into the 70s Monday. Showers chances rise Tuesday and temperature pop back into the midddle 80s by Wednesday. A stronger cold front comes Thursday and takes temperatures down into the 60s for highs and lows into the 40s for Good Friday.