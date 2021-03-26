Albany begins process to select new city manager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is beginning the process to replace its city manager.
City officials held interviews for an interim position Thursday.
The city will replace City Manager Sharon Subadan. She’s been with Albany since 2015.
There are several steps in the months-long process.
“We will hire a firm who has expertise in locating individuals who are qualified and interested in being city manager. They will be interviewed by the firm and then at a certain point in time, the city commission will make a decision as to whether or not they want to narrow it down to 10 or five applicants and those individuals will almost certainly be interviewed,” said Albany Mayor Bo Dorough.
Dorough said the Albany City Commission will work to hire that firm within the next few weeks.
The mayor said he wants someone who has done the job before.
“Personally, I would like to have someone who has experience as a city manager,” said Dorough.
He said that’s one of several criteria the city is looking for.
“You’re looking for someone who would be happy in Albany. I would like to see a city manager who would be both an advocate for his employees but also someone who can listen to the commission, work with the commission, and implement the policies as voted on here in this room,” Dorough explained.
Subadan faced some controversy during her time with the city.
Dorough said the new manager will move the city forward as long as they are surrounded by qualified and dedicated city leaders.
The application process will take about 45 days.
Subadan submitted her letter of resignation last week.
