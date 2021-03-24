Warmth holds as rain and storms return

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Areas of light rain with seasonably warm 70s this afternoon. Otherwise mostly dry tonight through Thursday. Warmth holds with lows in the 60s and highs in the low-upper 80s the rest of the week.
Rain and thunderstorms return early Friday as a squall line moves across SGA. There’s a Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms with threats of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
A brief break from rain Saturday but expect near record warmth as highs top upper 80s. Another cold front slides our way Sunday with the next round of showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.
Early week drier and cooler with tons of sunshine, lows in the 50s and highs upper 70s low 80s
