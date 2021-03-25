Phoebe Sumter’s Healthy Sumter Community Garden receives federal grant

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter is getting financial support to help fight food deserts in the Sumter County area.
The U.S. Department of Health’s SNAP-Ed program gave the hospital a mini-grant for its community garden.
The garden is a part of the Healthy Sumter program.
The grant will fund equipment purchases and seedlings for planting.
Marcus Johnson, director of community relations and patient experience with Phoebe, said many people in the county don’t have regular access to fruits and vegetables and that affects more than just their diet.
“A lot of people remember when the pandemic first started. Dr. Fauci said food deserts were one of the causes of people having bad health outcomes,” said Johnson.
The grant is for $2,500.
Phoebe partnered with Flint River Fresh in the effort.
They expect to see the first harvest between mid-April to early May.
