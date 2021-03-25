Illegal dumping continues in Dougherty County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Illegal dumping continues to be a problem in Dougherty County.
Custom Cabinets’ dumpster off of East Broad Avenue was surrounded by garbage from illegal dumping just two weeks ago, and not for the first time.
Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones said this is a major problem across the county.
“We must find those people who are dumping and we need to prosecute them. So, we’re going to need the community’s help to solve these problems, otherwise, we’re never going to get a handle on it. If you see something, say something,” said Jones.
Jones also said residents are complaining at commission meetings about the problem.
Illegal dumping has been going on for years. It happens when people dump on the side of the road or on properties or in trash cans that don’t belong to them.
As WALB News 10 previously reported, when solid-waste workers have to clean up the mess, it costs taxpayers money.
Jones said if you know about illegal dumping sites, you need to inform the county.
