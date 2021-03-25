Heroes Among Us: X’xavier Ward

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each month, WALB and Montlick and Associates recognize the “Heroes Among Us.” We spotlight an active duty man or woman, a veteran or a fallen hero.
X’xavier Ward joined the Army after he graduated from Monroe Comprehensive High School in 2010.
Ward was an aircraft fueler, but he picked up other jobs while he served in Afghanistan for a one-year tour.
He said his experience serving on the medic team overseas led him to join the medical field.
Now, Ward is an emergency medical technician.
“You see the movies and everything. Once you get over there, it’s real,” Ward said. “The IEDs, the mortar rounds, they’re real.”
Ward’s wife said his desire to help others paved the way for him to help keep both his family and others safe in the face of two different tragic events.
Join us for this month’s installment of “Heroes Among Us” on Thursday at 7 p.m. on WALB ABC.
