First Dougherty Co. Grand Jury convenes since November 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sixty-two cases were heard Wednesday by Dougherty County’s first Grand Jury this year, because of the pandemic.
Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said the safety measures they took worked flawlessly, and the process went smoothly.
“In terms of spacing everybody had good distance we’ve been told that the distance has been modified from six to three feet, but we stuck the six-foot perimeter for the grand jurors,” said Edwards.
He said for this session, they will hear cases that cannot be processed through a criminal accusation.
“Mostly crimes against persons, like aggravated assaults, burglaries, kidnapping, rapes-- those cases must be heard by the grand jury and were trying to make sure those cases are heard,” said Edwards.
He said this is only the first step in working to get through the backlog of cases due to the pandemic.
“We have to have these cases indicted so that the next step is the arraignment and then the trial if people want to go to trial,” said Edwards.
He said they are anticipating jury trials to start in April.
“The same safety measures and jury selection processes are going to be carried out so that we can safely select the jury; safely see the jury, safely let them hear the trial, safely deliberate and return verdicts,” said Edwards.
Edwards said when evidence is passed around, they will provide safety gloves.
“We will do it with all the evidence as a safety measure. We will provide them with protective gloves so that, if they have to physically manipulate any evidence, they’ll be given those safety measures,” said Edwards.
The next Grand Jury is scheduled for April 7th.
