Albany residents react to expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All adults are able to get the coronavirus vaccine starting Thursday. On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement that everyone 16-years-old and up will be eligible.
Georgia has some of the lowest numbers of vaccines administered, according to the CDC.
WALB’s Gabrielle Ware gathered local opinions about the expanded eligibility.
Lakausia Morris,16, is one of the people now eligible for the vaccine. We asked her whether she thought she would get it.
“Yeah, I would get it just to be safe,” she said.
Morris said she thinks all students should get vaccinated.
“They got to go to school so it would probably be good to get the vaccine just to be safe because they’ll be out there around a bunch of people,” she explained.
The Southwest Health District said people under 18 who want the shot must take the Pfizer vaccine.
Veverly Pinkney-Lee is eligible to get the vaccine now but has avoided doing so.
“At first, I must say I was reluctant. But now I’m adamant about actually getting it,” said Pinkney-Lee.
She wasn’t alone in her concerns. David Anderson is a senior and has not been vaccinated.
“I’ve been told so much stuff about it that I’m scared of it,” he said. “I heard that if you ain’t sick you might get sick.”
Nicolo Galiano, 18, was straight to the point. He said he wouldn’t get it because he “doesn’t trust it”.
