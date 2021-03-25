AFD responds to P&G blaze

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fire crews are working to determine what caused a fire at Procter and Gamble in Albany about 1:00 Thursday morning, in a storage area.
Albany Firefighters say there are no injuries reported in the fire.
They responded with three engine companies and got in contact with Procter and Gamble’s safety team, and battled the flames for about two hours.
AFD officials say they’re in salvage and overhaul mode right now.
We are told there is damage to some products, but the extent of the damage isn’t known at this time
