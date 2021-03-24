Westwood’s Taylor Wray taking her talents to the next level

Taylor Wray signed a letter of intent to compete at the Division I collegiate level with Georgia Southern University on March 3, 2021. Wray has been a part of shooting sports since she was a 5th grader as a member of the Mitchell County 4-H team. She began with the archery program and then transferred over to the clay target program. GSU Head Coach Marty Fischer recruited Wray as a part of his endeavor to build a winning team at the national level. Wray has been heavily recruited by the top clay target college teams in the nation.