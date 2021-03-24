Westwood’s Taylor Wray taking her talents to the next level

Christy Wray, Taylor Wray, and Tommy Wray show many of Taylor’s shooting accomplishments over the years . (Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer | March 24, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 7:18 PM

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Westwood’s Taylor Wray signed a letter of intent to take her talents to the next level. Wray is headed north to join the Georgia Southern University rifle team.

GSU Head Coach said Wray is one of the top female high school clay target shooters in America.

During the past five years, Wray has earned over 40 first-place titles.

Wray said she’s excited to join the Eagles this fall.

Taylor Wray’s signs with GSU. (L-R) Taylor's Grandparents, Cary and Marion Clark; Taylor Wray; Taylor's parents, Christy and Thomas Wray; and GSU Head Coach, Marty Fischer (standing). (Source: Westwood Schools)
A statement from the school congratulating Wray on this accomplishment,

Taylor Wray signed a letter of intent to compete at the Division I collegiate level with Georgia Southern University on March 3, 2021. Wray has been a part of shooting sports since she was a 5th grader as a member of the Mitchell County 4-H team. She began with the archery program and then transferred over to the clay target program. GSU Head Coach Marty Fischer recruited Wray as a part of his endeavor to build a winning team at the national level. Wray has been heavily recruited by the top clay target college teams in the nation.

