Westwood’s Taylor Wray taking her talents to the next level

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Westwood’s Taylor Wray signed a letter of intent to take her talents to the next level. Wray is headed north to join the Georgia Southern University rifle team.
GSU Head Coach said Wray is one of the top female high school clay target shooters in America.
During the past five years, Wray has earned over 40 first-place titles.
Wray said she’s excited to join the Eagles this fall.
