Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 6: Coronavirus has kept this couple apart for a year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
Host Krista Monk spoke with Pam and Larry Hagan of Terrell County. Larry was hospitalized in March 2020, and he still hasn’t been able to come home. He’s spent the last year fighting for his life against COVID-19. Pam has also been fighting for Larry’s life, but she’s had to do it from a distance. Now, Larry is in rehab, working to rebuild the muscle lost while he battled the coronavirus. So, when will he and Pam finally be reunited?
Listen to the sixth episode of Season 2 below:
The podcast is also available wherever you get your podcasts.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
Catch up on the first season HERE.
