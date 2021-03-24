Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 6: Coronavirus has kept this couple apart for a year

Host Krista Monk spoke with Pam and Larry Hagan of Terrell County. Larry was hospitalized in March 2020, and he still hasn’t been able to come home. He’s spent the last year fighting for his life against COVID-19. Pam has also been fighting for Larry’s life, but she’s had to do it from a distance. Now, Larry is in rehab, working to rebuild the muscle lost while he battled the coronavirus. So, when will he and Pam finally be reunited?