Tracking more rain into SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Seasonably warm 70s with a mixture of sun and clouds Tuesday afternoon. A large area of rain rolls in through the evening into Wednesday. Not all day rain as it moves out by midday. That allows for some drying time before the next few rounds of rain late Thursday into Friday and over the weekend.
A stalled front and a series of disturbances will keep the unsettled weather around through Sunday. As the front moves out, drier and cooler air filters in fro a sunny and seasonably warm start to Easter Week. Highs top mid 70s to low 80s and lows return to the 50s.
