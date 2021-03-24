Thomasville Football Celebrates Seniors Next Steps

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday was an exciting day over at Thomasville High School as the Bulldogs celebrated their seniors as they announced their plans following graduation.
12 players in total were honored with five continuing their careers on the gridiron.
Karey Lee - University of Akron
Jamie Williams - Shorter University
Deldrick Hill - Barry University
Ronnie Baker - University of the Cumberlands
Taraje Felton - Fort Valley State University
The final seven will be making a splash in the classroom..
Patrick McNeill - University of Georgia
Jackson Coppedge - Alabama-Birmingham
Kevin Andrews - Savannah State University
Jamari Mitchell - Georgia Southern University
Tommas Speed - Divers Academy International
Jackson Hodge - Kennesaw State University
Parker Folsom - Georgia Southern University
All of the guys are excited for their journey and head coach Zach Grage believes their ability to celebrate these players, is a big deal.
”We have so many kids that come to us and you know a lot of guys give up their careers, football or whatever because coach I’m not going to get a scholarship, well if you start making it then it’s not really about that. If you can do that great but if you’re going to go off to school, if you’re going to go off to a trade school, a military, if we can recognize all of those guys that are going off and doing something then I think you’re going to start to see more people buy into that because this is a big day,” said Grage. “You know hopefully they enjoyed it and I know it’s big for us as a football program, I know it’s big for us as a school and a community.”
A great day for the Dogs and the start to a tradition that will lost for a long time.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.