Thomasville Football Celebrates Seniors Next Steps

”We have so many kids that come to us and you know a lot of guys give up their careers, football or whatever because coach I’m not going to get a scholarship, well if you start making it then it’s not really about that. If you can do that great but if you’re going to go off to school, if you’re going to go off to a trade school, a military, if we can recognize all of those guys that are going off and doing something then I think you’re going to start to see more people buy into that because this is a big day,” said Grage. “You know hopefully they enjoyed it and I know it’s big for us as a football program, I know it’s big for us as a school and a community.”