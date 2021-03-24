Sidewalk project moves forward after Lee Co. and Leesburg team up

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County and the City of Leesburg are teaming up for a sidewalk project that will largely benefit students walking to school.
Several roads make the cut for this project, including Fire Tower Road. However, some of that road is in an unincorporated part of the county.
Tuesday night, Leesburg officials asked county commissioners to pay for their portion of the project. City leaders hope to get help from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“If we get a 70/30 split, then your construction cost would only be about $17,000 dollars. So we’re before you today just requesting the design part of this project. Your costs would be estimated at $8,736,” said Mayor Barry Breeden during Tuesday’s meeting.
This is part of Leesburg expanding its sidewalk program, concentrating on building sidewalks on streets that lead to schools.
Commissioners said the money would come from TSPLOST.
Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, Lee County commissioners passed a resolution unanimously, moving them into an “age-friendly community.”
The goal is to provide safe housing, transportation and more for the aging community.
Officials said some of the benefits are publicity for the county in AARP’s publications, grants and partnership opportunities.
AARP and the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission are heading the project. They believe Lee County is already on the right track to helping the aging community.
“It would just mean as you’re planning and you are making plans for your community that you consider those individuals in your community that are 65 years of age or older,” said Barbara Reddick, the deputy director with WGRC.
This is part of an effort with 14 counties and 44 cities to become the first “age-friendly region.”
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.