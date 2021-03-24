SGTC names leadership award winner

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) cosmetology student was recently named this year’s GOAL winner.
That’s the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership.
Dawn Ammons will now represent SGTC in regional and state-level competitions, in an effort to be declared as the statewide Technical College System of Georgia Student of the Year and also the face of technical education in Georgia.
“I am so honored and surprised. I will do my best to make South Georgia Technical College proud,” Ammons said. “Thank you so much for believing in me and selecting me for this honor.”
