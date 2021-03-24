Remerton Fire Dept. works to enhance safety in growing community

REMERTON, Ga. (WALB) -As the population grows in Remerton, the fire department is working to improve services to people who live, work, shop, and dine in the area.
Chief James Horne said call volume surged in the last two years and continues going up.
He said 75 percent have been medical calls with house fires making up the least of them.
A new ladder truck will play a crucial role for calls to apartments with multiple floors.
They expect a new truck in the summer, along with new fire hoses.
The state’s fireworks tax grant helps fund this.
“A lot of great things happening in the City of Remerton, we’re changing from mainly college students, we have more families living here now. We have new apartments being built so we’re continuously growing. We have a thriving business community with over 90 businesses,” said Chief Horne.
The new equipment will allow them to serve more people at one time.
They can also help neighboring areas when needed.
