Man arrested in Bainbridge drug, gun bust

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a drug and gun bust after a routine traffic stop on Tuesday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
Around 6:15 p.m., a BPS officer made a traffic stop on College Street.
After another officer arrived, they noticed “several drug-related objects and a shotgun inside of the vehicle,” BPS said in a release.
The officers asked the man, later identified as Willie James Murphy, 42, to step out of the vehicle to be put in handcuffs. Officers found a 12-gauge shotgun, an AR-15 rifle, crystal and powder methamphetamine, cocaine, Adderall pills, ecstasy pills, marijuana, spice, a digital scale and a glass smoking pipe in the vehicle.
Murphy, who BPS said was uncooperative, was charged with the following:
- Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of ecstasy
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of schedule I drugs
- Possession of schedule II drugs
“Bainbridge Public Safety has taken two more firearms out of the hands of criminals in our city,” the agency said in a release. “Every round in each firearm we seize represents the potential for a life lost in the hands of those who have already shown a disregard for the law. Bainbridge Public Safety will continue to work diligently to keep our community safe and hold accountable those who would threaten its safety.”
