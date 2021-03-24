Have you seen him?: Man wanted out of Colquitt Co.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for a man wanted on several charges.
According to a Facebook post from CCSO, George Darrell Tucker, Jr. aka “Jay,” 22, is wanted on charges of drug court violation, and three counts of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony.
Tucker is described as being 6′ tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information that would lead to Tucker’s arrest and/or conviction is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430 or (229) 616-7470.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.