Georgia Power Foundation awards water grant to Miller Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A popular water spot in Southwest Georgia is getting some care through the Georgia Power Foundation.
“I think with these eight organizations that were awarded, they recognized what is going on in their area of the state. So each organization had a different problem they wanted to provide a solution for with this project,” said Holly Crawford, a spokesperson for the Georgia Power Foundation.
The Golden Triangle Resource Conservation and Development Council in Miller County was among the eight organizations awarded. They’re working to keep the Spring Creek Stream Bank from eroding.
Julie Shutters, the implantation manager for the Golden Triangle, said the grant came at the right time.
“It was something that we did not have funding for. I found the grant which was being put through with Georgia Power to work on Spring Creek and to do a restoration,” said Shutters.
The project will focus on restoring 200 linear feet of stream bank and protecting the critical habitat of a mussel species.
They’ll get two years to complete the project. Miller County was also awarded a little over $90,000 for the restoration project.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.