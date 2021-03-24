A few morning showers makes way for clouds and an afternoon warming into the lower 80s. Tomorrow will be breezy and warmer into the upper 80s. Winds will blow from the southwest to 20 mph. A good chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Friday with a few storms being strong. Very warm Saturday as highs reach the upper 80s again. Another a good chance of showers and thunderstorms arrive Sunday. Cooler and drier early next week.