DCSS mourning loss of teacher

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Sabrina Jefferson, a teacher at Monroe High School, died, according to Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner.
Fowler said she had a COVID-19 diagnosis but an official cause of death hasn’t been determined.
“This is a tremendous loss for our family here at Monroe,” Dr. Frederick Polite, Monroe principal, said. “Sabrina was a joy to work with and dedicated her life to serving her community and improving the lives of our youth.”
“Today, we mourn one of our own, who was taken too soon,” Kenneth Dyer, DCSS superintendent, said. “Our prayers for peace and comfort are with her family, friends and students.”
The school system said there was a crisis team at Monroe on Tuesday to talk with students and staff.
