Cook Primary School unveils book vending machine for students

”The goal is simply to get our students to love to read. We know we lay the foundation, not only for literacy but also for motivation. Not every student was born to read and not every student grows up to be an adult who loves to read and this is where we start that initiative for that love of literacy. We take that very seriously and we are really looking forward to some great things to inspire and motivate our kids,” said Jeanne Dixon, pre-K director and assistant principal.