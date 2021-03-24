APD looks to question man about a recent homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the community can help officers locate a man they’d like to question about a homicide that happened last week.
Police are looking to speak with Alonzo Wright, Jr., 24.
The homicide:
On Friday, APD responded to a call about a shooting.
Police said two men were shot. One of those two was Rossini Jones, 24, who died from his injuries, the other was Wright.
A police report says that Wright was shot in the hip but was able to drive to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
According to Wright, the incident happened somewhere near the Waffle House in the 100 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard. He told APD that the vehicle was shot at by an unknown person(s) shortly after he had picked Jones up from the Waffle House.
According to a press release, police said Wright is also wanted for tampering with evidence in relation to Jones’ death.
APD described Wright as being 5′10 and weighing about 214 pounds.
Police said this is an open and active investigation.
Anyone with any information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.