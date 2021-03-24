Albany Chamber Foundation supports CrimeStoppers, D.A.’s office

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Albany Area Chamber Foundation, an affiliate of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, along with other business leaders, presented Albany Crime Stoppers with nearly a $12,850 contribution.
Along with the contribution to the Albany Crime Stoppers, Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards also received a $5,000 contribution.
The foundation said the contribution is a part of the business advocacy organization’s ongoing public safety efforts.
“The Albany Area Chamber and its Foundation have engaged in discussions with businesses, local officials, law enforcement and judicial partners to explore how the business community can partner and make an impact in crime and public safety,” said Perry Revell, chairman of the Albany Area Chamber Foundation Board of Directors and immediate past president of the Albany Area Chamber. “Beyond our foundational work to support business growth and a healthy and prosperous community, we identified Albany Crime Stoppers as an opportunity.”
Albany Crime Stoppers is a community action program that encourages citizens who see something to say something and provides cash rewards to anonymous callers for information leading to arrest and conviction. In 2020, the Chamber said they engaged public officials in ongoing conversations about crime.
“The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, the region’s leading business advocate, represents the unified interests and concerns of Albany and Albany Area businesses of all sizes and sectors. Collectively, the business community is increasingly and urgently concerned about crime in our community, its impact on safety, and its impact on the economy,” the organization said in 2020.
“The business community believes in actionable solutions. We believe in partnership and in collaboration. As such, we seek to engage with you in a transparent discussion around crime in Albany and together work to address this issue.”
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.