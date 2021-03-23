South Georgia Technical College hosts career fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With jobs being uncertain due to COVID-19, South Georgia Technical College Career Services decided to host a career fair for people looking for work.
The recruitment fair was hosted on campus Friday.
It was designed to give job seekers a chance to meet hiring managers for job opportunities. Hiring teams were on-hand with information looking to fill positions of need and interviews were conducted on the spot.
”We’re just trying to seek out employees who are looking for work. We have some custodian positions all the way up to positions that require you to have certain qualifications for top warehouse positions. We were basically just trying to get in some more applicants. It’s been really hard recently finding employees that are seeking work and wanting to work full-time right now,” said Jessica Nixon, a recruiter for The Staffing People.
South Georgia Technical College plans to host another career fair in April.
