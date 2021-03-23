SHD to host drive-thru vaccinations with later hours

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District is now accepting appointments for its drive-thru vaccinations next week. They extended their hours to serve people who have to work.
If you haven’t been able to get your shot, now’s your chance.
The health district will host a drive-thru Tuesday from noon until 7 p.m., at Lowndes County Civic Center.
They will only offer the Janssen vaccine, known as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Their goal is to vaccinate about 500 people.
This past Saturday, they hosted their first drive-thru for the vaccine.
Director of Communications Courtney Sheeley said they vaccinated 370 people.
Four hundred were originally scheduled, but some changed their mind. Others had to be rescheduled and those who carry an epi-pen will need to get vaccinated at the clinic.
“Well, the biggest thing we wanted to make sure everyone in our community had a time they can go get vaccinated that worked well for them, so a lot of the things we were hearing is that people who work 8 to 5, Monday through Friday were having a hard time scheduling an appointment to come in and get their vaccination. So, we wanted to extend our hours one day just to give them more of an opportunity to run by after work and get that,” said Sheeley.
Sheeley said there hasn’t been any reported severe side effects and minor side effects depend on the body.
She said a lot of people ask for the Janssen shot.
Moderna vaccines are also available in all county health departments throughout South Health District.
In Lowndes County, with all providers combined, about 31,000 vaccines have been administered.
To make an appointment for the drive-thru, call (844) 955-1499.
