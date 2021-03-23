New Dougherty Co. coffee shop invests thousands, brings about 15 new jobs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments and around 15 jobs have come to Dougherty County thanks to a new coffee shop opening.
Temp Coffee is expanding and has opened its second location at 1900 Weymouth Drive.
Temp officials said one of the reasons they chose the location was to enhance business growth and foot traffic in the area. They said they’ve already served well over 100 guests and believe this new location will be a success because their Leesburg store did well even during the pandemic.
“All through the pandemic we did really well. We were able to close down our dining room for a while last year and just function without our drive-thru and people just really showed up and supported us and so our sales have just been progressively great,” said Catherine Garrett, part-owner of Temp Coffee.
The store has been open for about two weeks now with a grand opening coming this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Garrett said live music will even be a part of the events.
Their first store is located on Highway 19 in Leesburg.
