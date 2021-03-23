‘It takes a village in order for us to survive’: SNAP benefits increase to provide more for families

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The increase to the SNAP benefits program will provide about $28 more per person.
This means there will be more than $100 more for a household of four.
Carol Jenkins, an Albany resident, said before this increase, single parents wouldn’t be able to survive.
“It takes a village in order for us to survive,” she said.
President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan funds this program.
They’re trying to reduce hunger across the country, strengthen food supply chains, and invest in rural America.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the United States cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow.
Jenkins said without this increase and additional help from this program, communities would not in a worse position.
“If it wasn’t for the churches assisting everybody, we would be lost,” said Jenkins.
Parts of Albany have food deserts, which means there’s not a lot of access to fresh produce.
Jenkins said she had a stroke a while ago, so proper nutrition plays a pivotal role in her life.
“Really, I need fresh vegetables now that I turned into a diabetic. With SNAP, I can eat properly. I feel better, I operate better because like I said, I had a major stroke in my brain. I’m so grateful for SNAP. I don’t know what to do with myself,” said Jenkins.
The 15% increase to the SNAP benefits program is expected to go through September 2021.
