Groundwork begins on new park in Douglas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Downtown Development Authority plans to develop a vacant lot into a community park.
Site work has already begun.
The city said once it’s complete, the space will be open for use to the public as well as for private events.
The goal is to create a positive new atmosphere for people shopping and enjoying the area.
”The purpose of this park is to create open space on a small scale and provide an environment to the community. Just to give an idea, we’re hoping to see small outdoor music events, people enjoying their lunch breaks in the park,” said Georgia Henderson, the community development director. “Even hold outdoor meetings and maybe even host some artist-type style events.”
The county said it plans to finish building the park in June.
