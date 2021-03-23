First hearings for men charged in 2019 triple homicide held Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Court proceedings for Jonathan Vann and Keyante Greene wrapped up in Berrien County Superior Court on Tuesday — kicking off the court process for these two men charged in connection to a triple homicide that spanned two counties.
About the Hackle sibling, Bobbielynn Moore case:
Vann and Greene were charged in connection to the deaths of Wayne and Mercedes Hackle and Bobbielynn Moore back in March 2019.
Wayne and Moore’s bodies were found in Atkinson County and Mercedes’ body was found in Berrien County.
The Alapaha District Attorney is seeking the death penalty for Vann and Greene for Mercedes’ death in Berrien County. The Atkinson County charges for Wayne and Bobbielynn’s deaths have not been presented to a grand jury yet.
The proceedings:
“We are here on Berrien County Superior Court, case number 21cr00067 the state of Georgia vs. Jonathan Vann and Keyante Greene,” said Rebekah Ditto, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit chief assistant district attorney.
The state is seeking the death penalty.
“The clerk has sent that notice up to the Georgia Supreme Court within 10 days of its filing. They did confirm with the clerk of court that they did receive the state’s notice of the intent to seek death penalty, and at this time it will be time to go through the first proceeding,” Ditto said.
The Tuesday proceedings were to see if there were any possible legal issues from the defense and prosecutors.
Both Vann and Greene were appointed new attorneys because an attorney must be certified to handle death penalty cases.
“I’m going to give you an opportunity now to say any objections to your defense council or in the manner of which your defense council or in the manner of which your defense council has conducted or are conducting your opinions,” said Clayton Tomlinson, Alapaha Judicial Circuit judge.
Neither Vann nor Greene addressed the court.
Tomlinson then broke down what a unified appeal procedure is and what it means for this case.
“A checklist for issues on death penalty cases, it’s not everything we need to worry about, but it does highlight some major areas that we need to discuss,” the judge said.
Tomlinson then went through that checklist and the defense and prosecutors didn’t have any issues.
Following that, they planned a date for the arraignment.
Tomlinson said right now, it will be sometime in July and the court will try and schedule both arraignments on the same day.
