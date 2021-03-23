Doctors urge check-ups amid National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

”Blood from your bottom is never normal, it’s not just hemorrhoids. In the past, we kind of chopped it off for younger folks but it’s never okay to just assume it’s not a problem. You should see your doctor if you ever notice every blood in your stools. And if you’re having changes in your bowel habits, meaning the stool diameter is becoming smaller, consistency and frequency has changed, something is not right. That’s the time to talk to your doctor,” said Dr. Harold R. Howe lll, a colorectal surgeon at South Georgia Medical Center.