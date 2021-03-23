Doctors urge check-ups amid National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.
Doctors said they’ve been seeing younger people developing problems.
Because of this, the age has changed to 45 for colonoscopies.
Those who have a family history of colorectal cancer should get checked before.
Genetics and lifestyle can be risk factors but an exact cause of colorectal cancer is not known.
”Blood from your bottom is never normal, it’s not just hemorrhoids. In the past, we kind of chopped it off for younger folks but it’s never okay to just assume it’s not a problem. You should see your doctor if you ever notice every blood in your stools. And if you’re having changes in your bowel habits, meaning the stool diameter is becoming smaller, consistency and frequency has changed, something is not right. That’s the time to talk to your doctor,” said Dr. Harold R. Howe lll, a colorectal surgeon at South Georgia Medical Center.
It’s recommended you eat lots of fiber for bowel health. Also, drink lots of water and eat less processed foods and red meat.
With COVID-19, doctors say people have avoided seeking medical help, but now’s the time to return to regular check-ups.
If colorectal cancer is caught early on, there are more options for a better outcome in the long run.
