Data shows pregnancy vaccinations provide antibodies to newborns

“So, there’s been some concerns about a pregnant woman or a lactating woman, what would happen if they get the vaccine while they were pregnant or breastfeeding. And there was a recent study that came out just here within the past week or so and they (of) about 131 total participants, 84 of those were pregnant and 31 or so were lactating. Of those, what they know is that those who received the vaccine did pass the antibodies from the coronavirus through the breastmilk to the babies or through the umbilical cords to the babies,” said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer.