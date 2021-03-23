Albany Housing Authority to host mass vaccination clinics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Housing Authority will host a mass vaccination clinic Thursday at Hudson Malone Towers, 401 Flint Avenue.
It will take place from 9-11 a.m.
The housing authority said they want to use this opportunity to address concerns about the safety of the vaccine.
CEO Dr. William Myles said many people are getting their information from social media, and it’s not always accurate.
“The vaccine is here. I know there’s some skepticism. I know there’s some questions surrounding it. But right now, we need to look at the science. We need to look at the data that’s being provided. And although some things may not seem right. We know one thing that is not right, and that’s COVID-19,” he said.
Myles said the housing authority wants to be a good partner in the community, and give people a convenient location to receive their shots.
You must pre-register to get the vaccine. They’re asking people to call them ahead of time for details.
They’ll also host another clinic next Tuesday at Holley Homes, 921 Cherry Avenue, from 9-11 a.m.
You can reach the Albany Housing Authority at (229) 434-4500.
