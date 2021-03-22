Wanted Lee Co. woman arrested in Dougherty Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County suspect was arrested Sunday, according to the Dougherty County Jail.
Law enforcement said Logan Avera was taken into custody by Dougherty County police on the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway in East Albany around 2:39 p.m.
On March 15, Lee County deputies said Avera was wanted for violating her probation. The sheriff’s office said Avera is wanted for second-degree burglary, participation in gang activity, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
They also said they believe Avera and Johnny Leming were involved in making meth and committing thefts in Southwest Georgia.
They also said both suspects have active arrest warrants by Dougherty County Police.
Leming is still on the run.
If you see Leming, do not approach them, but call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.
